Antoine Griezmann says 6/10 he’ll be a Manchester United player next season

In an interview on French TV, Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann said that his chances of shifting to Manchester United are six out of 10.

The French striker said that there are in fact higher chances of him sticking to his Madrid club, with the odds of 7 out of 10.

Reports have been surfacing on Griezmann’s possible £85 million move to United, adding fuel to the transfer rumours.

The 26-year-old’s advisor also claimed that other big clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea and Barcelona have also shown interest in the striker. He however said that there are no chances of him playing for Zinedine Zidane.

Griezmann confirmed on Qutidien show that the decision to move to another club will take place within two weeks and that he would possibly reply if the presenter said ‘Manchester United’.

“It’ll depend on Atletico, whether they can sign players, because perhaps they’ll have a ban. I don’t think the fact a player comes is going to make me stay or leave.” Griezmann said on Alexandre Lacazette’s potential arrival.

A big fan of David Beckham since childhood, Greizmann said that he does not want to have his idol’s career but his own. “I don’t want to have his career, I want to have mine and enjoy mine,” Griezmann said. “But if he manages to have the franchise he wants in the U.S., why not finish my career under him? That wouldn’t be bad.”

