Antoine Griezmann rules out move, will stay at Atletico Madrid for one more season at least

Antoine Griezmann has stated that he will be staying at Atletico Madrid for one more season at least. Griezmann has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer transfer window. Griezmann, speaking on football show Telefoot, said that it would be a “dirty move” to leave the Madrid club now that their transfer ban was upheld by the Court of Arbitration of Sports.

Griezmann himself had said that a move could be possible earlier in a televised interview with United having been ready to pay a release clause in his contract reportedly of more than 100 million euros ($112 million).

But now, the French striker made it clear that he would be staying with Atletico for at least one more season. “It’s a hard moment for the club, for my teammates,” Griezmann said. “So it would be a dirty move for me to leave now.”

Atletico had appealed against a transfer ban put upon them by FIFA in the CAS. The latter, recently, upheld the ban that prevents the club from registering new players until January 2018. This put in the spanner in the works for Atletico who had lined up a move for Lyon striker and Griezmann’s France team mate Alexandre Lacazette.

Griezmann has, over the past couple of years, grown into one of the most feared strikers in the world. He was top scorer for France in Euro 2016 following which he scored 16 league goals for Atletico last season.

