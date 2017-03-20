Menu

Antoine Griezmann leads Atletico Madrid to 3-1 win over Sevilla

Sevilla's slump continued after back-to-back draws in the league and their elimination by Leicester City in the Champions League.

Antoine Griezmann scored from a free kick after setting up Atletico Madrid’s opening goal in a 3-1 win over Sevilla in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Fourth-placed Atletico moved to within two points of Sevilla in third. Leaders Real Madrid are still 10 points ahead of Atletico with a game in hand.

Griezmann crossed the ball for defender Diego Godin to head Atletico in front in the 36th minute at the Vicente Calderon stadium .

The France forward added a second goal from a free kick taken well outside the area in the 61st.

Koke put the result beyond doubt in the 77th before Sevilla got a consolation goal from Joaquin Correa with six minutes to play.

Sevilla’s slump continued with the loss coming after back-to-back draws in the league and their elimination by Leicester in the Champions League Round of 16.

Second-placed Barcelona host Valencia later, trailing Madrid by five points.

