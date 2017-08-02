Latest News

Anti-Neymar posters appear outside Camp Nou

In the latest update of the biggest transfer news of the season, Neymar has been given permission to leave Barcelona as he looks set to join PSG in a 222m euros (£198m) deal. Anti-Neymar posters could be seen pasted on trees outside their stadium Camp Nou.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 2, 2017 5:18 pm
neymar, anti-neymar posters, barcelona, neymar traitor, psg, paris saint germain, football, sports news, indian express Neymar is close to a move to Ligue 1 club PSG. (Source: Twitter)
After Neymar was allowed to skip training with Barcelona on Wednesday to ‘sort out his future’, anti-Neymar posters could be seen pasted on trees outside their stadium Camp Nou. There has been increasing speculation over a move of the Brazilian to Ligue 1 club Paris Saint Germain.

The 25-year old returned from a publicity event in China on Tuesday night. When he went to the stadium on Wednesday morning, he was greeted by posters calling him ‘traitor’ and ‘mercenary’. A poster read, ‘Search for traitor. Mercenary’ with dollar dollar signs printed alongside a picture of the Barcelona forward.

In the latest update of the biggest transfer news of the season, Neymar has been given permission to leave Barcelona as he looks set to join PSG in a 222m euros (£198m) deal. According to the club, he told his teammates on Wednesday about his intention of leaving the club and seeking his future elsewhere. Barca’s new manager Ernesto Valverde has given him permission to leave training.

Neymar, accompanied by his father and agent, stayed in Barcelona training ground for 30 minutes. Valverde told him he could leave training and ‘sort his future out.’

Neymar moved to Barcelona from Brazilian club Santos in 2013 for £48.6m. Last year, he signed a new five-year deal with the 24-time Spanish champions.

