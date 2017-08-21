Anthony Martial is well integrated with the little French group in the team, says Jose Mourinho

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba celebrates scoring their third goal with Anthony Martial. (Source: Reuters) Manchester United’s Paul Pogba celebrates scoring their third goal with Anthony Martial. (Source: Reuters)

After talks about Anthony Martial’s future with Manchester United being in doubt, Jose Mourinho said that the former Monaco player is developing the right attitude and that they are using him well. He also added that French connection in the team is helping Martial feel integrated.

Mourinho was quoted by the Daily Mail on Monday as saying, “We’re using him well and he’s coming with the right attitude. We had a conversation about the future he has here. Of course he wants to play, of course he wants to start, of course he wants to be selected for the national team, of course he wants to go to the World Cup, so that’s good.”

“And for me it’s simple. I can’t play Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup with 11 players, I need a squad. I think he has a good connection on the pitch with Paul (Pogba), with Romelu (Lukaku). I think he’s growing in confidence and, of course, two periods of 20 minutes and he’s scored two goals, so for his confidence it’s good.”

Mourinho added that the French connection among Marouane Fellaini, Pogba, Lukaku and Martial has helped the forward feel well integrated. He added: “He’s working really well. Maybe that French language little group we have – Fellaini, Paul, Lukaku – is a group where he’s very well integrated now and they bring him up.”

“His professional level has improved, he’s working much, much better, so we are happy. We have lots of hopes with him and obviously he has to be happy now, and he can only improve.”

United have had a good start to the season, beating both West Ham and Swansea City 4-0 to sit at the top of the table. Mourinho, however, said that they are not getting carried away with the wins.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd