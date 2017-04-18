Another one of ‘one club men’ perishes – John Terry to leave Chelsea

John Terry’s exit from Chelsea has been long time coming. (Source: Reuters) John Terry’s exit from Chelsea has been long time coming. (Source: Reuters)

There is a certain romance in all sports despite the greed for money from the businesses owning various teams, agents controlling players and the players themselves looking to cash out in short-lived careers. In football, there is the romance of seeing underdogs win – be it one game or go the distance like RB Leipzig have in the Bundesliga; players playing despite suffering huge emotional loss as shown by Bournemouth’s Harry Arter – taking the field hours after the loss of his baby daughter in birth; and winning against all odds like Leicester City’s title win last season.

Beyond that, there is also the joy and emotions on display to have players stay at one club for a long time in this period where players switch clubs lured by the splash of the cash. From the likes of Alessandro Nesta, Iker Casillas, Carles Puyol to the players still plying their trade at the club they’ve represented for a long time – Francesco Totti (AS Roma), Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Gorka Iraizoz (Athletic Bilbao), Daniele De Rossi (AS Roma) and Philipp Lahm (Bayern Munich). Another name in this list would soon have a ‘former’ added to his name – John Terry. On Monday, Terry and Chelsea announced the defender would end his 22-year association with the London club at the end of the season.

While the announcement has been long time coming with the centre back having not played in two months, but Terry with 713 appearances for Chelsea wants to keep playing. However, he has already started studying for coaching qualifications and learning Portuguese to keep options open.

“The club and I have always had a fantastic relationship, which will continue beyond my playing days,'” Terry said in a statement on Monday. “We had some really positive talks but with everything taken into careful consideration I have decided it’s the right time for me to leave.”

“I’ve always been conscious that I depart at the right time, in the right way, and I feel that the end of this season is the right time for the club.”

Even with coaching as an option, Terry could move to the likes of UAE, China or the United States – all obvious destinations for a player of his calibre and expertise. “I feel I still have plenty to offer on the pitch but understand that opportunities here at Chelsea will be limited for me. I’m eager to carry on playing and so will be looking to continue with a new challenge.”

However, back at Stamford Bridge, it would be fitting for Terry to depart on a winning note – with a title – which could well go down to the wire with Spurs staying close on their heels. And maybe this time, if the Blues do win, Terry could be part of the team and not be an Internet joke like in 2012 and 2013.

