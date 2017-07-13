Latest News

Another Brazilian soccer fan killed in violence after match

The dead man was identified by Sao Paulo hospital officials as Leandro de Paula. He died early Thursday, shortly after Corinthians had defeated Palmeiras 2-0. It's the second violent death of a Brazilian football fan in less than a week.

By: AP | Sao Paulo | Published:July 13, 2017 10:20 pm
(Source: Reuters)
A fan of Brazilian club Palmeiras has died of stab wounds after a fight with Corinthians supporters following a match between the two Sao Paulo teams.

Police said the victim had been stabbed twice in the abdomen, and that two Corinthians supporters had been detained.

A fan of Rio de Janeiro club Vasco de Gama died of gunshot wounds last weekend following a match against city rival Flamengo.

