Another Brazilian soccer fan killed in violence after match

By: AP | Sao Paulo | Published:July 13, 2017 10:20 pm
A fan of Brazilian club Palmeiras has died of stab wounds after a fight with Corinthians supporters following a match between the two Sao Paulo teams.
It’s the second violent death of a Brazilian football fan in less than a week.
The dead man was identified by Sao Paulo hospital officials as Leandro de Paula. He died early Thursday, shortly after Corinthians had defeated Palmeiras 2-0.
Police said the victim had been stabbed twice in the abdomen, and that two Corinthians supporters had been detained.
A fan of Rio de Janeiro club Vasco de Gama died of gunshot wounds last weekend following a match against city rival Flamengo.
