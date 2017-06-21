Angel Di Maria sentenced to one year in jail for tax fraud, fined £1.76 million

Paris Saint-Germain’s Angel Di Maria has been sentenced to one-year prison. (Source: Reuters) Paris Saint-Germain’s Angel Di Maria has been sentenced to one-year prison. (Source: Reuters)

Paris Saint-Germain player Angel Di Maria, who admitted to tax fraud during his time with Real Madrid, has been handed a one-year jail term and will pay a £1.76million fine.

The winger has accepted to have defrauded the Spanish government on two occasions. He has reportedly made a deal with Spanish authorities to avoid a Supreme Court trial, which found his fellow Argentina captain Lionel Messi guilty of tax evasion, sentencing the Barcelona forward to 21 months in prison.

Di Maria has been charged with six months of prison time each for the two accounts he accepted to have defrauded the Spanish government. The 29-year-old will have to pay a fine of £1.76million to avoid going for a trial at the Supreme Court.

However, Di Maria is unlikely to serve time behind bars as a sentence under two years for non-violent crime can be served as probation, according to the Spanish law. He had a four-year spell with Los Blancos between 2010 and 2014.

Recently, Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo have been in news for tax evasion cases in Spain. Mourinho has reportedly defrauded Spain of €3.3m (£2.9m; $3.6m) in taxes between 2011 and 2012, according to prosecutors. They also said that they have filed the case against the 54-year-old manager on two accounts.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese star Ronaldo will testify in his own tax fraud case next month.

