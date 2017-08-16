Angel Di Maria calls Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi ‘lucky kids’ to have played with him

Angel Di Maria has played with legends like Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic among others. (Source: Instagram) Angel Di Maria has played with legends like Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic among others. (Source: Instagram)

Angel Di Maria on Tuesday uploaded a picture from his official Instagram account which was a collage of various football legends that he has played with in different teams and at different points of time and joked about how lucky they were.

There is no doubt that Di Maria’s illustrious career has given him a chance to create memories with few of the best footballers that this era has produced which include his Argentina teammate Lionel Messi, Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo, former Manchester United players Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Brazilian striker Neymar, who has become the most expensive footballer with a record transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain.

Di Maria on Tuesday uploaded a collage with the above mentioned forwards and joked, “How lucky were these kids, hahahahahaha. What a chance!”

The PSG winger has recently been in news regarding a move to Camp Nou after reports emerged that Messi has encouraged the move but the club fears that they have strained their relations with the French club too much to go ahead with the deal.

Relations between the two clubs strained during Neymar’s transfer deal when the Qatar based club took the Brazilian despite their unwillingness to let go of him.

