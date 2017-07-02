Anas Edathodika, CK Vineeth win Football Players’ Association of India awards

CK Vineeth with his Fans’ Player of the Year award. (Source: Twitter) CK Vineeth with his Fans’ Player of the Year award. (Source: Twitter)

The Football Players’ Association of India (FPAI) held their award ceremony on Saturday and named Anas Edathodika as the ‘Indian Player of the Year’ while CK Vineeth received ‘Fans’ Player of the Year award. Alfred Jaryan and Khalid Jamil won the ‘Best Foreign Player’ and ‘Best Coach’ respectively in the award ceremony that was held in Aizawl.

Edathodika, who was consistent in his performance throughout the season for Delhi Dynamos in ISL and Mohun Bagan in I-League, was named the best Player of the Year after leading his team to the semifinal this season.

Bengaluru FC attacker CK Vineeth, who also had a spectacular run with Kerala Blasters, dedicated the award to those who supported him throughout. He said, “This award is for those who’ve supported me from the moment I chose this path. My parents, the biggest pillars of strength I’ve ever had.”

This award is for those who’ve supported me from the moment I chose this path. My parents, the biggest pillars of strength I’ve ever had. pic.twitter.com/YGdeTTElsr — CK Vineeth (@ckvineeth) 1 July 2017

Aizawl FC scripted their fairytale journey under Jamil, who was sacked for under-performance last year. He has now taken charge of East Bengal, after helping Aizawl win their maiden I-League title.

Udanta Singh received the best young footballer of the year. Deepak Mandal, Sandip Nandy, Ranjan Chowdhury, S.Malsawmtluanga as well as the Mizoram Football Association also won special awards at the award ceremony.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd