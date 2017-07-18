An extended league season will help in team building, says Delhi Dynamos assistant coach

Delhi Dynamos have had three managers in their three years of existence. Delhi Dynamos have had three managers in their three years of existence.

Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos have had three managers in their three years of existence. Dutchman Harm Van Veldhoven was the man who led the side in the first season while Brazilian great Roberto Carlos was at the helm in the second. In 2016, former Juventus man Gianluca Zambrotta led the Dynamos to a semi-final finish. But in all these years, one name which has remained constant is that of Shakti Chauhan. He has been an assistant coach at the Delhi Dynamos for three years and will now be working under his fourth manager when Miguel Angel Portugal takes charge for the new season. Portugal is a man that speaks more of Spanish than English which means that Chauhan’s role as the intermediate between the coach and the players is only going to increase this season. The IndianExpress.com had a conversation with him on the sidelines of the event in which Portugal was unveiled as the new coach.

Excerpts:

How do you make sure that the coach’s message reaches the players despite the language barrier?

Coach (Portugal) knows basic English. He can definitely tell us what he expects from the players and I have been a part of the coaching set up for the past three seasons. Earlier, I worked with a Dutch coach in the first season, Brazilian Roberto Carlos (in the second) and (Gianluca) Zambrotta, Italian. I know all of them are passionate and football has one language. So it becomes easy to just pass on the message to the Indian players.

What improvements, according to your experience in the past three years, need to be made this season?

If I talk about all the three seasons, we have had a good build up. Every year we have been improving our performance. We didn’t qualify for the semis in the first season. The second season we did qualify and the third season we were one of the favourites but unfortunately, we could not make it to the finals. But yes, this season will be very important as this is going to be the right league where you will have more teams, longer duration, you will have time to prepare the team. So the basics are going to be right.

How much of an effect would the extra travel have on the players and what effect would an extended league have on the team dynamics?

If you see I-League also players have to travel from north to south and east to west. So travelling is not really a problem it’s more about staying together. As Delhi Dynamos we are building a team for the future and that is one of the reasons we didn’t retain any of the players. That was an emotional decision. But the players we will get won’t be for a short duration, maybe we will have multi-year contracts with them and build a team for the future. That bonding part will be there, from next year we will not only be playing a league but also a Super Cup so (it will be) an extended season. So players are going to really stay together for seven to eight months and it will be good.

Delhi Dynamos have retained none of their previous players. In a way, isn’t that a loss for the team?

If the retention could have been for four to five players we could have retained all of them because that is a core. Retaining one or two players will not make that much of a difference. It was a difficult decision for us but there are some other ideas. Maybe we can get them back.

