Alvaro Morata needs to make instant impact to fill Diego Costa void, says Cesc Fabregas

Alvaro Morata is the latest signing of Chelsea. (Source: Twitter)

After Chelsea signed Alvaro Morata from Spanish champions Real Madrid, Cesc Fabregas insisted that he must make an immediate impact to fill the void that has been left by the Blues striker Diego Costa, who is contemplating on a return to his former club Atletico Madrid.

Morata has been signed by the Premier League champions for a reported fee of 70 million pounds from Los Blancos. Along with him is the new signing Michy Batshuayi, who Fabregas also expects to improve as the two become Chelsea’s main strikers.

Fabregas said, “They are two young strikers who will have to improve as quick as possible because they are our main strikers. When you are the main striker for Chelsea you need to fight for all the competitions and if you are going to fight for all competitions you need your strikers to score lots of goals.”

“He (Morata) has a lot of potential, the same as Michy to improve. It’s up to them how far they want to go.”

Talking about last season, Fabregas said, “Because of the schedule with no Champions League and we went out early in the League Cup, we were all fit for most of the season, the manager didn’t have to make a lot of changes.”

“The manager has said himself it is a long season ahead with lots of games …I’m sure we will have more opportunities ahead of us.”

The Blues will host Burnley in the opening game of their league campaign on Aug. 12.

