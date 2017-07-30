Alvaro Morata has plenty of improving to do, says Antonio Conte

Alvaro Morata, center, had a subdued first start to his Chelsea career. (Source: Reuters) Alvaro Morata, center, had a subdued first start to his Chelsea career. (Source: Reuters)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte handed new signing Alvaro Morata his debut against Inter Milan in the pre-season friendly in Singapore on Saturday. The Italian in the post-match interaction said the Spanish youngster still has plenty of work to do and improve upon as he combines with the Londoners.

Morata made a low key start to his career at Chelsea with his first start for the Blues. He had joined with the team on Monday and played the last 30 minutes of defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday. Former Real Madrid striker played an hour against Inter without making much of a contribution to the game which Chelsea lost 1-2.

“Morata has just started training with us and has only been able to improve slightly in that time,” Conte said of Morata, who as per the British media cost Chelsea 70 million pounds ($91.93 million). “He has a long way to go with his physical condition to get up to speed with the style of football we play. He is working very well and today he tried his best but he still has plenty of improving to do.”

Conte’s side have looked short of match fitness in Singapore and he maintained that the club wants to be better prepared for the new season and avoid what former manager Jose Mourinho suffered following the 2014-15 title. “We know it will be difficult next season and we will try and avoid what happened to Mourinho’s side at the start of 2015. Two years ago Chelsea finished 10th and that cannot happen again,” Conte told reporters.

He hopes to bring in reinforcements into the squad ahead of the English Premier League season where Chelsea will face Burnley on August 12. Conte is aiming to avoid the fate of Mourinho and Claudio Ranieri who were both sacked the season after they won the Premier League. “The coaches of the previous two champions — Chelsea and Leicester — both lost their jobs and we are working very well to find the best solutions and use them,” Conte said. “We have a lot of young players and it is necessary to try and develop them.”

