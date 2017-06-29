All you need to know about Lionel Messi’s wedding on Friday

Lionel Messi will marry his childhood girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo on Friday. (Source: AP) Lionel Messi will marry his childhood girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo on Friday. (Source: AP)

Barcelona great Lionel Messi is all set to marry his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo in Rosario, Argentina on Friday as they host celebrities from around the world for Latin America’s ‘wedding of the decade’.

Where is the wedding?

The wedding will be held at the City Center Rosario complex and the Pullman Hotel, which will be shut for general public during the wedding.

Guests at the wedding will have access to the on-site casino, a fully functioning bowling alley, grass tennis courts, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool along with a number of bars and restaurants.

Who will attend?

The star-studded wedding, expected to be attended by Messi’s teammates Neymar, Luis Suarez, Cesc Fabregas, Xavi Hernandez among others, is a week after the Argentinian captain’s 30th birthday. Around 600 people are predicted to attend the gala wedding, although La Capital claimed only 250 will be attending.

However, Gerard Pique is still in doubt of attending the wedding of the Barcelona great, with some media reports suggesting that he and his girlfriend Shakira have rejected the invitation. Andres Iniesta has also reportedly rejected the invite.

What will the bride wear?

The 29-year-old bride Roccuzzo is expected to wear a dress brought all the way from Barcelona by Spanish designer Rosa Clara, who has dressed stars such as Eva Longoria, Sofia Vergara as well as Spain’s Queen Letizia. Reportedly, some 20 hairdressers will be hired for the guests

Will it be a religious ceremony?

There is a lot of mystery around the wedding with cathedral denying reports that the two will have a religious marriage ceremony. Popular Argentine singer Karina, also the wife of Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero, will be singing at the wedding, according to local reports.

Wedding gifts

The couple has announced that as wedding gifts, donations to the Leo Messi Foundation, a children’s charity foundation, will be appreciated.

Security

With football stars and celebrities attending the wedding, security will be high at the venue. Security will be handled by a private team of Israeli specialists used by Messi for all his excursions.

Messi and Roccuzzo have two children together.

