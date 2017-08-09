Alexis Sanchez to miss Arsenal’s Premier League start

Alexis Sanchez has been linked with Barcelona and PSG. (Source: Reuters) Alexis Sanchez has been linked with Barcelona and PSG. (Source: Reuters)

Alexis Sanchez will miss at least the first two games of the Premier League season with Arsenal with the Chilean yet to fully recover from injury plaguing him rather than the heavy amount of rumours that have linked him out of the Emirates. His future at the club has been under question with the player himself not clearing the air on his status at Arsenal. He has been linked with Spanish club Barcelona and French club Paris Saint-Germain who are looking to bolster their lines following the arrival of Neymar.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had said on Wednesday that Sanchez sustained an abdominal strain on Sunday – hours before Arsenal’s penalty shoot out win over Chelsea in the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium – and will be out for “two weeks or one more week.”

Sanchez’s future has been linked outside of the Emirates following Arsenal’s failure to finish inside the top-four of Premier League thus failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Wenger, meanwhile, has strictly maintained that Sanchez is not for sale. The Frenchman didn’t clarify whether any bids had come in for Sanchez. “I can’t tell you that at the moment,” he said. “I just think we are not open – what I said to you many times – to any offers, anyway.”

Sanchez hasn’t played since featuring, for Chile, in the Confederations Cup final in Russia where they went on to lose to Germany. Due to a lengthy season, he was allowed longer time to recover and extended holiday break. His initial return to training was delayed by three days, with the club saying he was ill, and now he is injured.

Wenger said he wouldn’t have played the season opener, against Leicester City at home, even if he was fit. “We have all the other players prepared in pre-season and they are all ready,” said Wenger.

