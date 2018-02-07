Alexis Sanchez sentenced to 16 months in prison for tax fraud

Alexis Sanchez has been awarded jail term for 16 months. (Source: Reuters) Alexis Sanchez has been awarded jail term for 16 months. (Source: Reuters)

Alexis Sanchez, who just moved to Manchester United from Arsenal, has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for committing tax fraud during the time he played for Barcelona. The Chilean, however, will not be serving any jail time.

Sanchez, who spent three years playing for the Catalan side from 2011 to 2013, has accepted the sentence and agreed to pay the money he owes with interest. The 29-year old was accused of defrauding the Spanish Treasury of €1million (£890,000) by using a shell company in Malta to avoid being taxed on the image rights he was earning.

The ex-Arsenal star is only the latest to be named in cases of defraud by the Spanish prosecutors. A number of high-profile footballers were charged of tax-fraud last year including greats Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ricardo Carvalho and Jose Mourinho. Messi and his father were awarded jail-time for 21 months and 15 months respectively after being found guilty of tax-fraud of £3.5 million from 2007 to 2009.

Sanchez to not go to jail, here’s why

Sanchez can heave a sigh of relief as he will not have to go to prison, despite the term. According to Spanish law, jail terms of under two years can be served under probation in cases where there are no prior offenses.

