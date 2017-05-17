Latest News

Alexis Sanchez scores twice as Arsenal down Sunderland

Arsenal kept alive their top-four hopes with a 2-0 win over Sunderland as Alexis Sanchez broke the visitors' resistance with a late double.

By: Reuters | London | Updated: May 17, 2017 2:56 am
Alexis Sanchez doubled the lead with a close-range header with nine minutes remaining. (Source: AP)

Arsenal kept alive their top-four hopes with a 2-0 victory over Sunderland as Alexis Sanchez broke the visitors’ dogged resistance with a late double at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Relegated Sunderland had defended deep and restricted Arsenal to half chances on a frustrating evening for Arsene Wenger’s side until Sanchez rode to the rescue, sidefooting home Mesut Ozil’s cross after 72 minutes.

Sanchez, who had a first-half effort ruled out after his shot went in off the arm of Olivier Giroud, then doubled the lead with a close-range header with nine minutes remaining.

The victory leaves Arsenal fifth on 72 points, one behind Liverpool and three behind third-placed Manchester City ahead of Sunday’s final round of fixtures to decide who will join Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in next season’s Champions League

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It is completely unfair to judge MS Dhoni over his recent scores 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

ier 1th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 16, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

atorth T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 17, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

ier 2th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 19, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 21, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad