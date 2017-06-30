Alexis Sanchez not yet ready to reveal decision on Arsenal future

Alexis Sanchez reached a decision on his future at Arsenal, but won’t reveal it until after Sunday’s Confederations Cup final. (Source: AP) Alexis Sanchez reached a decision on his future at Arsenal, but won’t reveal it until after Sunday’s Confederations Cup final. (Source: AP)

Alexis Sanchez says he won’t reveal his decision about his Arsenal future until after Sunday’s Confederations Cup final. Speaking in Russia as Chile prepares to take on Germany in the final, Sanchez says “I am clear” on whether to stay at Arsenal or leave.

Asked if he could reunite with Chile teammate Claudio Bravo at Manchester City next season, Sanchez says “the truth is I am focused on the Confederations Cup and on the future. When I finish here and I hope we have won the cup then I can think about where I’m going.”

The 28-year-old Sanchez scored 30 goals in all competitions for Arsenal last season but has been linked with a move away from the club after it failed to qualify for the Champions League.

