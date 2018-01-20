Alexis Sanchez may go to Manchester United, congratulations to both: Pep Guardiola

Alexis Sanchez is being heavily linked with a move to Manchester United. (AP file) Alexis Sanchez is being heavily linked with a move to Manchester United. (AP file)

With Arsenal’s midfielder Alexis Sanchez move to Manchester United almost imminent, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola offered his best wishes to the player and the rival club. Speaking to reporters, the Spaniard said, “I’m not the guy with the mathematics, the numbers. At the end what I know is he is still at Arsenal. I think he will go to United – congratulations for both of them. The players and their managers decide where they want to play, good luck.”

Guardiola was keen to bring the Chilean to Etihad in the summer transfer window last year, but the deal broke down due to City not wanting to match with the overall cost of the deal, paving way for the Red Devils to bring the 28-year old to the club.

The Manchester City boss had earlier managed Sanchez when he was at Barcelona. Talking about Sanchez, Guardiola said, “My opinion of Alexis remains the same – a pleasure at Barca and he’s going to decide to move on to another club and I wish him all the best.”

On being questioned about the breakdown of a deal to sign the Chilean, Guardiola said that the stability of the club in terms of money is most important. “We’ve spent a lot of money, we can’t deny that. But in my period at Barcelona, my period at Bayern Munich and now here, I never pushed or pressured the club to say ‘I want those players’ when the club believes and says it’s too much. The stability of the club is the most important thing.”

Manchester City are currently on the top of the Premier League table with the derby rivals placed at the second position, just 12 points behind.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd