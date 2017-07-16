Alexis Sanchez leaves big hint towards Arsenal exit

Alexis Sanchez hints on parting ways with Arsenal. (Source: Reuters) Alexis Sanchez hints on parting ways with Arsenal. (Source: Reuters)

Alexis Sanchez on Sunday dropped the biggest hint and put further pressure on Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger that he wants to leave the English club to be able to realise his dream of playing and winning the Champions League.

The Gunners missed out on a Champions League spot after finishing the Premier League season on the fifth position. This was the first time under Wenger that the club did not finish in the top four position.

Sanchez said, “I have made my decision, but now the decision has to be taken by Arsenal.”

“It depends on them. I have to wait to know what they want. My idea is to play and win the Champions League. It’s a dream I have had since I was little.”

“For now I’m at Arsenal, my contract ends next year,” he added as Manchester City and Bayern Munich have shown interest in the 28-year-old.

When asked if Sanzhez should continue with the team, manager Wenger said, “Of course. There is not a lot to resolve with the player. I have spoken through text and it was very positive. My thoughts are always positive.”

His answer on Jack Wilshere was, however, more strong as he said that he will stay with the club but will have to fight for a place in the playing XI. “I think Jack will be with Arsenal next season, yes,” Wenger said. “I will give you a very focused answer on that; that he has to work hard to come back and fight for a place in the team.

“But once he is ready, when he comes back, he will not be far from practising with the team.”

