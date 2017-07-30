Alexis Sanchez is staying, will return to training on Tuesday: Arsene Wenger

Alexis Sanchez had posted a picture on Instagram on Friday with a caption titled ‘sick.’ Alexis Sanchez had posted a picture on Instagram on Friday with a caption titled ‘sick.’

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said that he is expecting forward Alexis Sanchez to return to training on Tuesday. This was after Sanchez was diagnosed with a bout of flu and remained out of action. “He has flu, yes. I had him on text yesterday,” said Wenger after Saturday’s 5-2 win over Benfica. “There’s no development – he is staying, of course.”

It may be recalled here that there has been a lot of controversy surrounding the future of Sanchez which has raised a lot of controversies. However, Wenger, who recently signed a new two-year deal, does not believe that uncertainty over futures over some players will not have a negative impact on the squad.

“The players who have one year of their contract have to respect their contract and play out their contract,” Wenger said and added, “For a manager, it’s a bit different because it concerns more what is the future of the club.

“The players were thinking, ‘What’s going on and what’s happening?’, so it creates uncertainty [with my contract] because it’s a global policy. I am responsible for the global policy of the club but for the players it is different.”

Earlier, Sanchez spoke about his future and said, ‘I’m watching what my agent does. For now, I’m focused on my game and will try to do well. The truth is that my representative will see it. He knows and will sit with the club seeing what is best for me. I would like many things, but I only think about the selection.’

Speaking about his coach, Sanchez had said, in an interview with football outlet Copa 90, “Arsene Wenger is different. He’s a purist. He’s a professor of football. A professor.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd