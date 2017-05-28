Alexis Sanchez dedicates FA Cup win to Arsenal fans

Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring line early for the Gunners. (Source: Reuters) Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring line early for the Gunners. (Source: Reuters)

Arsenal won a record 13th FA Cup title on Saturday after defeating double-chasing Chelsea 2-1 with Aaron Ramsey’s 79th minute header. They now hold the most titles in the tournament, ahead of Manchester United at 11.

A desperate Arsenal, who failed to secure a Champions League spot for the first time in 20 years, gave a befitting reply to Premier League winners Chelsea, who were reduced to 10 men after Victor Moses was sent off with two yellow cards.

Arsene Wenger secured his seventh title in the tournament since he took over as manager. Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring line early for the Gunners, which was equalised in the second half by Diego Costa.

With a wounded side and defensive issues, Wenger’s side produced a game to win their fourth Cup title in four seasons. It was a good ending to a lackluster season for Arsenal, who finished at fifth-position in the Premier League, with a point difference to fourth-placed Liverpool.

The players were all smiles and their happiness could be seen from their social media posts. Goal opener Sanchez dedicated the win to the fans, saying that the trophy is for them while Ramsey said that he was proud of their third Cup in four years.

Here is what the champions said:

This win is also for you, #Charlie and #Brendan. Keep on fighting, boys! 👊🏼🙏 pic.twitter.com/DAKtD0aLEE — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) 27 May 2017

5th FA cup ! First with @Arsenal ! 🏆⚽️ pic.twitter.com/IZtbSgMb1a — Petr Cech (@PetrCech) 27 May 2017

Wenger ended the season with the FA Cup despite chants against him getting louder to leave the managing job.

