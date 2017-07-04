Alexandre Lacazette has medical prior to becoming record Arsenal signing

Alexandre Lacazette is expected to overtake Mesut Ozil’s £42.4m signing in 2013. (Source: Reuters) Alexandre Lacazette is expected to overtake Mesut Ozil’s £42.4m signing in 2013. (Source: Reuters)

Alexandre Lacazette of Lyon is having a medical test done at Arsenal on Tuesday before becoming their record transfer signing. The French footballer is expected to overtake Mesut Ozil’s £42.4m signing in 2013 from Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old, who scored 28 goals for Lyon in Ligue 1 last season, continued transfer talks with the Gunners, despite the initial bid being rejected. He was the highest goal scorer in the French league, only after Paris St-Germain’s Edinson Cavani.

Lacazette was expected to join Spanish club Atletico Madrid before their transfer bid was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The France International with 11 caps, has scored 129 goals in 275 matches since joining Lyon in 2009.

Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis said last week that they are only looking at top-quality players. “We’re looking for top-quality players. We’ve got three times as many scouts as we had four years ago. I believe that to be a world-class football club you’ve got to be world class off the pitch.”

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League this season, missing out on a Champions League spot for the first time in 21 years. This was the first time after Arsene Wenger took over as manager of the English club that they will not be participating in the European tournament. Despite protests from fans, Wenger was offered a two-year contract extention with the London-based club.

