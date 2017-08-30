Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain turns down £40 million offer from Chelsea

Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in action. (Source: Reuters) Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in action. (Source: Reuters)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reportedly turned down a move to Premier League title holders Chelsea for a £40m fee even though Arsenal and the Blues agreed on the fee. The 24-year old’s reason is not, however, the fee but style of play.

According to Oxlade Chamberlain, Antonio Conte requires him at wing-back but the primary reason for him to leave the Gunners is that he wants to play in central midfield. He has shown interest in Jurgen Klopp’s side Liverpool and wants to reportedly move to the Anfield club, who are showing interest in the deal, which will be smaller than £40m Chelsea offered.

Arsenal reportedly want a deal for the former Southampton midfielder completed before the Thursday deadline. Oxlade-Chamberlain will see out the final year of his contract in case of no deal before potentially leaving on a free transfer next summer.

Although Oxlade-Chamberlain has started in all games for Arsenal this season, he has been constantly in transfer related news, along with Alexis Sanchez.

Arsenal had a bad start to the new season after drawing a game and losing miserablly to Liverpool in a total of three league games. Manager Arsene Wenger has been greeted with ‘Wenger Out’ chants yet again and he has not been able to deliver so far to justify his contract extension.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd