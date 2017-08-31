Only in Express

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to join Liverpool on transfer deadline day

The England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has made more than 130 Premier League appearances for Arsenal since 2011. He offers the club the option versatility as he can play in central midfield or on either flank.

August 31, 2017
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is on the verge of joining Liverpool from Arsenal.
Liverpool have agreed to sign Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for about 40 million pounds ($52 million), the British media reported on Wednesday. He was also on fellow London club Chelsea’s radar but chose to turn down the move due to The Blues’ insistence on playing him on the wing as he looks to play in a team in central midfield.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had spoken last week of his desire to keep the 24-year-old Oxlade-Chamberlain at the club. His performance against Liverpool in Arsenal’s 4-0 hiding drew flak from fans with his future up in the air.

Oxlade-Chamberlain will become Liverpool’s second most expensive signing after Guinea international Naby Keita put pen to paper for a 48 million Euros deal. He will join the Anfield club from Germany’s RB Leipzig next season.

The England international has made more than 130 Premier League appearances for Arsenal since 2011. He offers the club the option versatility as he can play in central midfield or on either flank. This is believed to be the reason for Jurgen Klopp bringing the player from London to Liverpool.

The move would severely affect Arsenal and dent Wenger’s squad with Alexis Sanchez also heavily linked on his way out of the club. The Chilean has one year left on his contract and has been associated with Barcelona and now Manchester City. The English club reportedly made a bid of 50 million pounds ($65 million) for the striker who looks unsettled at the Emirates Stadium.

