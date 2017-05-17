Latest News
  • Aleksander Ceferin ends Michel Platini’s policy on trophy presentations

Aleksander Ceferin ends Michel Platini’s policy on trophy presentations

After Michel Platini was elected UEFA president in 2007, he stopped the practice of teams collecting their trophy on the field in a shower of confetti.

By: AP | Nyon | Published:May 17, 2017 8:22 pm
Michel Platini, Michel Platini news, Michel Platini updates, Aleksander Ceferin, Aleksander Ceferin President, Aleksander Ceferin UEFA President, sports news, sports, football news, Football, Indian Express UEFA says on-field presentations give fans a better view inside the stadium and clearer pictures to TV audiences. (Source: AP)

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has ended predecessor Michel Platini’s favored tradition of presenting captains with trophies in the VIP section.

UEFA says Ceferin decided “trophy presentations on the pitch will now be standard practice across all UEFA club and national team competitions.”

Ceferin says “officials should come down from the stands to the players to their arena and pay tribute to them.”

It will start next week in Stockholm when Ceferin hands the Europa League trophy to Ajax or Manchester United.

After Platini was elected UEFA president in 2007, he stopped the practice of teams collecting their trophy on the field in a shower of confetti.

UEFA says on-field presentations give fans a better view inside the stadium and clearer pictures to TV audiences.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It is completely unfair to judge MS Dhoni over his recent scores 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

atorth T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 17, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

ier 2th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 19, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 21, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad