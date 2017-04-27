#VinodKhanna

Albania fined 100,000 Swiss francs over firecrackers

Albania have been fined 100,000 Swiss francs after their fans let off firecrackers during the World Cup qualifier away to Italy.

By: Reuters | Zurich | Published:April 27, 2017 9:26 pm
FIFA said Iran had been fined 50,000 Swiss francs for incidents in a match against China. (Source: File)

Albania have been fined 100,000 Swiss francs ($100,500) after their fans let off firecrackers during the World Cup qualifier away to Italy last month, interrupting play for several minutes, FIFA said on Thursday.

Football’s governing body added that Italy, who won the match 2-0, had been fined 15,000 Swiss francs over the same match played in Palermo.

FIFA said Iran had been fined 50,000 Swiss francs for incidents in a match against China which included the “use of pyrotechnics among supporters and an overcrowded stadium”.

Bosnia, Poland and Montenegro were fined for fans’ misconduct including the use of pyrotechnics, while Brazil, Argentina and Mexico were fined for “discriminatory and unsporting conduct by fans, including homophobic chants.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

2014 (U-19 World cup) ke baad fitness pey zyaada focus diya 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

31st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 27, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Lions

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

32nd T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

33rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

34th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

35th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Mumbai Indians

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot