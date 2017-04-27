Albania fined 100,000 Swiss francs over firecrackers

FIFA said Iran had been fined 50,000 Swiss francs for incidents in a match against China. (Source: File) FIFA said Iran had been fined 50,000 Swiss francs for incidents in a match against China. (Source: File)

Albania have been fined 100,000 Swiss francs ($100,500) after their fans let off firecrackers during the World Cup qualifier away to Italy last month, interrupting play for several minutes, FIFA said on Thursday.

Football’s governing body added that Italy, who won the match 2-0, had been fined 15,000 Swiss francs over the same match played in Palermo.

FIFA said Iran had been fined 50,000 Swiss francs for incidents in a match against China which included the “use of pyrotechnics among supporters and an overcrowded stadium”.

Bosnia, Poland and Montenegro were fined for fans’ misconduct including the use of pyrotechnics, while Brazil, Argentina and Mexico were fined for “discriminatory and unsporting conduct by fans, including homophobic chants.”

