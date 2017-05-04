Latest News

Aizawl FC team members escape unhurt after bus accident

The mishap occurred as the driver reportedly dozed off while driving and the bus fell into a drain.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 4, 2017 11:16 pm
Aizawl, Aizawl fc, aizawl accident, aizawl bus accident, aizawl i league, football news, indian football, indian football news, sports news, indian express Aizawl FC look to continue their domestic league title form into the Federation Cup. (Source: Instagram)

Team members of the newly crowned I-League champions Aizawl FC escaped unhurt after a bus accident left them stranded on the way to the airport. The bus carrying them met with an accident, the police said.

Travelling to Cuttack for the Federation Cup from Lengpui Airport, 40 kilometres west of Aizawl, the team bus met with an accident the security officials in the area confirmed. The Federation Cup begins from Sunday.

The police said none of the players were injured and there were no casualties from the accident. The club posted a picture too upon their safe arrival in Cuttack.

The mishap occurred as the driver reportedly dozed off while driving and the bus fell into a drain, police said. Earlier, an Aizwal FC fan had died during the reception ceremony of the club at the Assam Rifles ground on Monday, police said.

Aizawl begin their campaign at the Federation Cup on Sunday when they take on Chennai City FC.

(With PTI inputs)

 

