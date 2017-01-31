Aizawl FC take on DSK Shivajians at home

DSK Shivajians take on Aizawl FC in their sixth round I-League football match in Ludhiana on Wednesday, desperately looking to add points and move up in the points table.

With just five points from as many games, DSK Shivajians need points, especially more so after their goalless draw against Mohun Bagan in the fifth round at home.

DSK Shivajians manager Dave Rogers anticipates a taxing match on Wednesday as he expects “a tough game”.

“We are ready for it. Passion, energy, quick balls, and fast attacking are important elements,” he said.

In spite of their current position at the table, he praises his boys.

“I am proud of my players, and the progress they have been making this season.”

Meanwhile, Aizawl FC are also looking to notch up a victory after their defeat at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. They conceded two goals in that match against debutants Chennai City FC, losing three vital points.

Head coach Khalid Jamil said, “Tomorrow’s match is an important one, and I cannot predict a win but we will try our best. DSK Shivajians are one of the best teams in I-League.

Unwilling to divulge his starting lineup for tomorrow, Jamil said, “If there is any need to change the line up from the previous match (against Mohun Bagan), we will do so.”