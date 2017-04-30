‘Aizawl FC, may the fairy tale live on’: Twitterati congratulate I-League champions

Latest News
Aizawl FC claimed their first I-League title playing in the tournament for the second time only.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 30, 2017 11:25 pm
Aizawl FC, Aizawl FC I League, Aizawl FC vs shillong lajong, Aizawl vs shillong lajong, I League, Football news, Football, Sports news, Sports, Indian Express Aizawl FC, champions of I-League.

A club that was on verge of relegation last year. A club that has a budget of Rs 2 crore and also an unknown club. The description fits Aizawl FC. But its description will change from Sunday after Aizawl became the first team from north-east to win the I-League and be crowned as champions in India.

In a remarkable journey, Aizawl emerged as the top team in I-League after drawing their final game of the season against Shillong Lajong. The draw gave them one point which was enough for them to go ahead of Mohun Bagan who were also battling for the title.

Bagan, who played Chennai City FC in their last game, won 2-1 but it was not enough as they needed Aizawl to lose their final match.

Aizawl FC create history, win I-League

Aizawl must have had their heart in their mouth after Shillong took the lead in the ninth minute but the club equalised in the 67th minute.

Now that they have won I-League, Aizawl also qualify for the AFC Cup, Asia’s second tier club competition, which is played among top clubs developing football nations.

Aizawl FC were only playing their second I-League season.

