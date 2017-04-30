‘Aizawl FC, may the fairy tale live on’: Twitterati congratulate I-League champions

Aizawl FC, champions of I-League. Aizawl FC, champions of I-League.

A club that was on verge of relegation last year. A club that has a budget of Rs 2 crore and also an unknown club. The description fits Aizawl FC. But its description will change from Sunday after Aizawl became the first team from north-east to win the I-League and be crowned as champions in India.

In a remarkable journey, Aizawl emerged as the top team in I-League after drawing their final game of the season against Shillong Lajong. The draw gave them one point which was enough for them to go ahead of Mohun Bagan who were also battling for the title.

Bagan, who played Chennai City FC in their last game, won 2-1 but it was not enough as they needed Aizawl to lose their final match.

Aizawl FC create history, win I-League

Aizawl must have had their heart in their mouth after Shillong took the lead in the ninth minute but the club equalised in the 67th minute.

Now that they have won I-League, Aizawl also qualify for the AFC Cup, Asia’s second tier club competition, which is played among top clubs developing football nations.

Congratulations to @AizawlFC on winning the I-League — the first club from North East to do so. My best wishes to the stars & officials⚽🎉🏆 pic.twitter.com/S9Tk30aeog — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) 30 April 2017

Congratulations @AizawlFC may the fairy tale live on ! — Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) 30 April 2017

Congratulations to @AizawlFC – you are truly deserving of this most prestigious titles – feel proud to pass on the tag of Champion to you — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) 30 April 2017

Heartiest Congratulations to @AizawlFC . It’s been an extraordinary performance from you. Enjoy your moment! — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_BaganAC) 30 April 2017

This is a victory for a region that has been long ignored, unjustly treated, considered as backward.(1/2) #IndianFootball #AizawlFC #LAJvAFC — Sucheth (@kunjiru91) April 30, 2017

Involved with #Indianfootball for more than 25 years n this achievement of #aizawlfc is by far the best I have experienced. Passion prevails — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) April 30, 2017

Aizawl FC were only playing their second I-League season.

