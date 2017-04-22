Aizawl on the cusp of history

The poster at the city centre in Aizawl clearly shows where loyalties lie in the capital city. The poster at the city centre in Aizawl clearly shows where loyalties lie in the capital city.

It poured this morning here in Aizawl, like it often does in April. The sun, which played hide and seek on Thursday, did not appear the whole day. The grey skies and chilly winds blowing across the valley take the sting out of the early summer here. The middle-aged man sipping rice beer at a cafe and his friend look skyward as dark clouds gather. Aizwal FC, a team doomed and related to the second division last season, will play their biggest match against Indian football giants Mohun Bagan on Saturday. If Aizwal FC win by a margin of two goals, they will clinch the I-League title. The men in the cafe philosophically wonder aloud what the rain gods and footballing gods have in store for their team. Aizwal were invited back to top-flight football only to make numbers after the Goan clubs had pulled out of I-League and the All India Football Federation did not have enough teams to run the competition.

Now, Aizawl are on the verge of scripting Indian football’s ‘Leicester moment’. This team of rejects and unknowns has been morphed into a well-oiled unit by coach, Khalid Jamil, who was sacked last year by Mumbai for not being ‘good enough’. On Saturday, Aizawl will hope their attractive attacking style will help them scalp one last victim, Mohun Bagan, and complete the fairytale.

The equation is simple: If Bagan win, the title will be theirs. Aizwal need a two-goal margin. Any other result and the champion will be decided on the final weekend of the league. It’s a complete mismatch: Aizawl have been around only for 33 years, Bagan for more than 100. The Mariners have won everything Indian football has to offer, Aizawl have nothing in their cupboard. The Mizoram side operates on a budget of Rs 2 crore. Bagan have spent almost five times more in assembling their squad.

Logic says teams like Aizawl are not supposed to win titles. Yet, quite astonishingly, they are just two goals, a clean sheet and three points away from doing just that. And the entire city is on the edge. The tension evident in their expressions each time you ask the local fans about their team’s chances. Unwilling to jinx Aizawl, they mumble: ‘Bagan.’ In the maelstrom of emotions, their unabashed love for Aizawl doesn’t go unnoticed. The club’s official merchandise shop near Assam Rifles’ Lammaul Stadium has run out of jerseys. The club’s scarves hang on the back of cars and inside cafes. Outside the shop, and at many other spots across the city, the posters declaring ‘tickets sold out’ are cello-taped on the walls. Yet, the phone at the club’s office does not stop ringing. Normally, Aizawl prints around 3000 to 4,000 tickets for a match.

For Saturday’s encounter, they printed 8,000 (priced at Rs 200 on an average) and they were sold within hours of going on sale. To meet the unexpected demand, the club also decided to make the hillock surrounding the stadium a ticketed spot. Those tickets, approximately a 1000, were sold at Rs 30 each. More than half of the ticket holders, say officials, are women. “When we played in Mumbai, even the people staying in the buildings next to the stadium would not know there’s a match going on,” Jamil says. “Here, the entire city is involved. Anywhere you go, they will be talking about Saturday’s match.”

Lalnghinglova Hmar, secretary of Mizoram Football Association, says there will be special prayers at the churches across the city before the match. “For a tiny city like ours to win the national league will be huge. This isn’t just about football. This will help us in getting national recognition,” Hmar says. At a restaurant in the city centre, Remruata Varte is informing his customers of a possible discount scheme if Aizawl win. Like every other person here, Varte claims he is a former footballer. He now runs a cozy little restaurant, and claims to serve the best pork in the city. It’s not just pork for which his restaurant is famous for.

Varte gives discount to every customer who holds a ticket for the Mizoram Premier League. “Hopefully, I’ll get less business on Saturday from 2 to 4. I can watch the match peacefully, then,” says Varte. “Everyone will be watching the match. If we win, Aizawl will see the biggest party.” For a town that goes to sleep at 8, throwing a big party is not usual. But these are unusual times in Aizawl. “Surely there will be a huge party if Aizawl wins,” Hmar says. “If,” he crosses his fingers.

