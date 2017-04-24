Aizawl FC’s fantasy football manager

Aizawl coach Khalid Jamil during a training session. The team needs a point to win the I-League title. Aizawl coach Khalid Jamil during a training session. The team needs a point to win the I-League title.

There were no celebrations or late-night partying. The city of Aizawl rejoiced its club’s biggest win — potentially title-deciding win — over Mohun Bagan in a typical mellow, under-stated manner. And by 9, the city was virtually locked down. Shops were shut, restaurants were taking last orders and the tired Aizawl fans were already tucked in their beds or watching some more football on television.

Sunday was quieter, and Aizawl almost turned into a ghost town. The hymns from the churches was all you could hear on the streets — a typical Sunday in this part of the world. You could hear a group of young boys talking about Shillong Lajong at the Chanmari square. But there was no hangover from Saturday’s high.

Not for the fans, and certainly not for the players, who were back on the training ground early on Sunday. After the previous day’s unforgettable scenes at the stadium, the realization that the job is still not done has sunk in. Aizawl need to travel to Shillong next weekend and get at least a point from there.

It won’t be as straightforward. Expect no North Eastern brotherhood next week. There’s a small matter of regional pride involved here. For the longest time, Shillong have been the face of North East Indian football; the trend-setters. They were the first ones to break into the I-League, the first ones to go toe-to-toe with the heavyweights. Now, Aizawl have come from nowhere and threaten to snatch that crown. It would be a blow to Shillong’s esteem if they let another team from the region win the I-League title on their turf.

If anyone, Khalid Jamil knows how tricky it is to get a result on the final day of the season. He’s been doing that for a decade, albeit for a different team and a different reason. Jamil’s Mumbai would inevitably enter the final day of a season needing a win or a draw to survive relegation.

Last season, he guided Mumbai to a 4-0 win in their last match to steer them to safety and finish a credible fifth. For a low-budget team like Mumbai, that’s as good an achievement as any. But the Mumbai management wasn’t impressed. They sacked Jamil, saying they did not want to be the club that was always in a relegation scramble. “Anyone can keep a club afloat in the I-League. The real task is to challenge for the title,” a club official had said.

Jamil has done just that; and a little better. But with a different club. “I’ve not seen a coach who’s more hard working than Khalid. On Sunday, he reached the ground at 9 am for a 12 pm training session and left one hour after the players,” says Aizawl defender Ashutosh Mehta, who played under Jamil at Mumbai as well. “If there’s one person responsible for the club’s success, it is him.”

Hard working is a vague term to describe a coach; most, after all, work hard to get where they are. But there isn’t a better way to describe Jamil, who’s always done it the hard way since landing in India from Kuwait after the Gulf War exodus in 1990.

His playing career was cut short due to a knee injury, which prompted then Mumbai FC general manager Henry Menezes to make him the youth team coach. Within a couple of years, he was made the first team manager – the youngest in India – and he somehow ensured that the sinking ship that Mumbai was stayed afloat.

His ways weren’t appreciated always. Many saw him as an abrasive coach with a defensive mindset and a cautious style of play. Others saw him as a pragmatic manager who could understand the potential of his players and make them play accordingly. But they are united in accepting that Jamil is an obsessive and compulsive student of the game who pays crazy attention to detail. “He lives for football,” Menezes says.

When Mumbai sacked him, Jamil did not leave his house for days. He was depressed and felt betrayed. “It felt like I was removed from my home,” Jamil had recently said. “It was painful.” Ironically, on the day when Jamil’s Aizawl tightened their grip on the I-League trophy, Mumbai were relegated to the second division. But there was no gloating on Jamil’s part. At least not till he gets the job done in Shillong next week.

