Aizawl FC create history, win I-League title for first time

Aizawl FC created history by becoming the first club from north-east to win I-League title after they held Shillong Lajong to 1-1 draw.

By: Express Web Desk | Shillong | Updated: April 30, 2017 9:43 pm
Aizawl FC, Aizawl football football aizawl, i league, aizawl fc i league, i league winner, i league champions, aizawl fc vs shillong, indian football, football india, football news, football, indian express Aizawl FC won the I-League title for the first time.

Before the start of their crucial match against Shillong Lajong, Aizawl FC protest at the appointment of four referees standing in their match in Shillong. The protest was about the origin of the referees, all four from Bengal. More than 1, 000 kilometres away, Mohun Bagan were playing Chennai FC. An Aizawl loss and a Bagan win would have seen the I-League title go to Bengal club Bagan. That is why Aizawl protested.

It meant so much for Aizawl, on the cusp of creating history by becoming the first team from north-east to be crowned champions of India. But, as fate would have it, they held Shillong to a 1-1 draw and despite Bagan’s 2-1 win over Chennai, they won the I-League title.

Last year, the club was relegated and it was only included in the I-League this year after the pull-out of four teams. No one expected them to do what they have done. After the 1-1 draw, Aizawl did the unexpected.

But, the crucial match against Shillong was not an easy match for Aizawl. Only in the ninth minute the home team took lead through A Dipanda and they held it as both team went to the half-time break.

But the moment of glory for Aizawl came in the 67th minute as W Lalnunfela equalised and the two teams shared a point each after the draw.

With Bagan’s win and Aizawl draw, the team from north-east finished the league 37 points and at the top of the table while Mohun Bagan finished second on 36.

