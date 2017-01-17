I-League: Aizawl FC beat Shillong Lajong 2-1 in northeast derby

Three minutes into the second half, Fabio nearly equalised for Shillong but his shot failed to find the back of the net. (Representational) Three minutes into the second half, Fabio nearly equalised for Shillong but his shot failed to find the back of the net. (Representational)

Aizawl FC beat Shillong Lajong 2-1 in the first north-eastern derby of the ongoing I-League season. Lalruatthara (31st minute) and Jayesh Rane (63rd) found the target for the home team while Shillong Lajong’s Yuta Kinowaki scored in the 83rd minute from the penalty spot to reduce the margin. Five minutes into the match, Aizawl defender Lalruatthara tackled Redeem Tlang in the box resulting to a penalty for Shillong but Fabio Pena failed to score from it. In the 31st minute, Lalruatthara found the back of the Shillong net. Alfred Jaryan, who had positioned himself in front of the goal, made a backheel and Lalruatthara tapped it home to draw the first blood for his team.

Three minutes into the second half, Fabio nearly equalised for Shillong but his shot failed to find the back of the net. In the 63rd minute, former Mumbai FC midfielder Jayesh Rane scored his first goal for Aizawl FC. Syrian midfielder Mahmoud Al-Amna outran fellow defenders dribbling the ball in the left flank and had his cross converted by Rane.

Aizawl were penalized once again when Kingsley Eze fouled Yuta Kinowaki who took the penalty and scored the first Shillong Lajong FC goal of the season in the 83rd minute. Aizawl now havwe 7 points from 3 matches, while Shillong Lajong continue their quest for opening their account.