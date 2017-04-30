Aizawl FC threatened to pull out of match against Shillong Lajong over officials from Bengal

Aizawl FC need just a point against Shillong Lajong to win their maiden I-League title. (Source: File) Aizawl FC need just a point against Shillong Lajong to win their maiden I-League title. (Source: File)

Aizawl had reportedly threatened to pull out of their I-League match against Shillong Lajong over the issue of neutral referees. Aizawl need to win or draw the match to clinch the I-League title with Kolkata-based Mohun Bagan three points behind them on the I-League standings.

Aizawl had reportedly asked the AIFF to assign match officials from states “other than Northeast and West Bengal” for the match. It is learnt that Aizawl FC owner Robert Royte came to know that the assigned officials are all from West Bengal. The club’s hon. secretary Lalnghinglova Hmar said that the club then sent a written complaint to AIFF on the morning of the match. “This is an unnecessary controversy which could have been avoided,” said Hmar.

Aizawl’s complaint to @IndianFootball over appointment of match officials for tonight’s title deciding tie #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/XZGNPnmERA — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) April 30, 2017

When the AIFF failed to respond to the complaint, Aizawl reportedly threatened to pull out of the match. It later emerged that they had decided to go forward with the match. “It would have been better if the referees were from different states,” said club joint secretary C Vanlalmawia.

