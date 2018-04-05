AIFF will take a call on league merger after getting AFC report: Kushal Das

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das on Thursday said that there is enough time to merge the Indian Super League and the I-League once they get a detailed report from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

A media report on Thursday claimed that a two-member committee appointed by Fifa and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has proposed an Asian ban on Indian club teams should AIFF not be able to implement a unified league structure from 2019-20.

Das said: “When all these issues about ISL and I-League, which will be the top league, happened we requested the AFC to help us in creating a roadmap. AFC agreed to send their consultants to discuss with the stakeholders and will come up with an official report.

“I have not got any official report from AFC at all. These (what is being reported in the media) apparently could be recommendations, suggestions or discussion papers done by the consultants, who were appointed by FIFA and AFC to do this project. I don’t know.”

Das said AIFF Executive Committee will take a call after they get the final report from AFC. “But till the official final report from the AFC is presented to the AIFF executive committee, no other report has sanctity. A final decision on this issue will only be taken by the AIFF Executive Committee and not by anybody else. The Indian football season is not yet finished. We have enough time to take a decision once the season is over.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App