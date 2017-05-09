Latest News

AIFF website hacked; hackers post message on Kulbhushan Jadhav

The AIFF website has since been inaccessible.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 9, 2017 11:00 pm
The hackers left messages against India and India’s demand for the release of Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Source: Screenshot)

The All India Football Federation’s website got hacked on Tuesday. It is unclear as to who was responsible for the hack and the site has since been down. The AIFF is yet to release a statement on the incident.

The hackers left messages against India and India’s demand for the release of Kulbhushan Jadhav. Jadhav is an Indian national who was arrested in Pakistan suspicion of alleged espionage and sabotage activities against the country. Almost a month after his arrest a video was released of his confession of being a spy for RAW.

The hack first came to light when tweets emerged with screenshots of the hacked website. The hack happened reportedly around 9 PM. Since it has surfaced, the website has been down. The hacked had included mostly derogatory messages directed at India and Indians other than ridiculing India’s demand for the release of Jadhav.

