AIFF, Sports Minister Vijay Goel congratulate Aizawl FC for I-League win

The club has been receiving plaudits from all quarters for their incredible achievement. The club has been receiving plaudits from all quarters for their incredible achievement.

Aizawl FC, on Sunday, created history by becoming the first team from the North East to win the I-League title. One of the smallest clubs in the league, they defied all expectations by storming into the top echelons of the I-League table and stayed there,

The club has been receiving plaudits from all quarters for their incredible achievement. The AIFF too congratulated them. “Aizawl FC’s triumph unfurls a new chapter in Indian football history. This victory will encourage the youth of the Country and create a self-belief that on the Football pitch, you can pull it off with teamwork. Congratulations,” said AIFF President Praful Patel.

The Mizoram-based club was also congratulated by Sports Minister Vijay Goel for their achievement. Later on Sunday, Goel tweeted, “Congratulations to @AizawlFC on winning the I-League – the first club from North East to do so. My best wishes to the stars & officials”

Congratulations to @AizawlFC on winning the I-League — the first club from North East to do so. My best wishes to the stars & officials⚽🎉🏆 pic.twitter.com/S9Tk30aeog — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) 30 April 2017

Aizawl FC needed at least a point from their match against Shillong Lajong to beat Mohun Bagan in the race to the I-League title. It seemed an upset was on the cards when Shillong scored the first goal. But Mohun Bagan also trailed to Chennai City FC in their match. Mohun Bagan then made it 1-1 at the stroke of half time. Even then the title was out of the reach for Bagan as they needed to win the match while Aizawl loses. Aizawl later scored the equaliser in the second half.

It then led to a nervy finish at the end of which, Aizawl held on and lifted the trophy. Aizawl had been relegated from the I-League last season and were reinstated after Dempo, Sporting Club de Goa and Salgaocar withdrew from this season of the I-League.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd