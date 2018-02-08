AIFF offers Stephen Constantine one-year extension

Whether Constantine accepts the AIFF’s terms remains to be seen. Whether Constantine accepts the AIFF’s terms remains to be seen.

Stephen Constantine will continue to be India’s coach till next January’s Asian Cup if he accepts the one-year extension that will be offered to him by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The AIFF’s technical committee met in Mumbai on Wednesday and unanimously decided to recommend another one-year term for the 55-year-old.

The suggestion will require a formal ratification from the AIFF’s executive committee before Constantine’s renewed term begins. The federation, however, has not accepted the British-Cypriot coach’s demand of salary hike.

Instead, it has been decided to offer the coach a ‘hefty bonus’ if the team goes past the group stage of the Asian Cup.

It is learnt that Constantine will be offered a bonus of $10,000 if the team enters the round of 16 and $20,000 if they progress further. He currently draws $20,000 a month. Whether Constantine accepts the AIFF’s terms remains to be seen. “It is not affordable to offer him a salary hike so it has been decided to offer him incentives if the team performs well. We will offer him an extension soon,” an AIFF official said.

The national team last played the continental championship in 2011 where it lost all group stage matches.

India failed to qualify for the 2015 Asian Cup but have made the cut for next year’s edition that will be played in the UAE after staying unbeaten in the final round of qualifiers, which concludes with an away match in Myanmar next month.

There were doubts over whether Constantine would be offered a new contract after it emerged that some of the key players of the team had told the AIFF that they were unhappy with the coach.

The AIFF said it would consider taking action only if the players made an official complaint but eventually, the team’s performance under Constantine were too good to be ignored.

The AIFF said in a statement that Constantine was offered an extension ‘based on his performance.’ “The (technical committee) members felt that the Indian Senior National Men’s team met the dual strategic objectives of AIFF by qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 as well as by consistently achieving a top 15 FIFA ranking amongst Asian countries in the recent past.

Accordingly, there was no reason for the AIFF not to offer a contract to Stephen,” the AIFF said in a statement. “The recommendation of the Technical Committee as above shall be forwarded to the AIFF Executive Committee for their final approval.”

Aizawl player stranded

I-League champions Aizawl FC’s Afghan defender Masih Saighani was left stranded in Imphal on Wednesday after he arrived at the Manipur capital without the necessary permit. Aizawl are scheduled to take on Manipur-based Neroca FC this weekend.

But even as rest of the Aizawl players were allowed to leave the airport, Saighani was asked to take a return flight out of Imphal as he did not have the Protected Area Permit (PAP).

According to a central government notification last year, citizens of Afghanistan, China and Pakistan need to take approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs before entering Manipur and some other North Eastern states.

Aizawl FC owner Robert Royte said they were not aware of the rules. After the host club Neroca spoke to the local authorities, Saighani was allowed to stay back in Imphal for a night, with the officials trying to obtain the necessary permits.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App