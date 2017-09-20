AIFF launches low-priced ‘Back the Blue’ merchandise for fans

The exclusive merchandise will have fan’s official #BackTheBlue theme tagline. The exclusive merchandise will have fan’s official #BackTheBlue theme tagline.

All India Football Federation has launched a limited edition of lifestyle merchandise of Indian national team for the fans, in a first ever such initiative.

AIFF aims to provide a unique opportunity to the Indian football fans to express their fandom. The merchandise collection has wide range of round neck T-shirts, Polo T-shirts, wristbands, badges, phone covers, posters, among others, and is economically priced between Rs 59 to Rs 649.

The initiative was launched in collaboration with ‘The Souled Store’.

The exclusive merchandise will have fan’s official #BackTheBlue theme tagline with AIFF logo to confirm authenticity or genuineness of the product.

The limited edition fan gear will be available online on thesouledstore.com in addition to select e-commerce websites (like amazon.in, myntra.com and flipkart.com).

AIFF hoped the limited edition collection will empower the fast growing football fans to express their support, experience the Indian team’s journey and feel closer to their favourite players.

“We are delighted to present the attractive range of merchandise collection for our extremely passionate and fast growing football fans,” said AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das.

“Their love for Indian football and the passion to #BackTheBlue has been the unique factor in designing the merchandise.”

The new jersey of the Indian football team, from the stables of Nike, was launched early this month. The jersey will be worn by the Indian players in next month’s U-17 World Cup and by the senior national team players.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App