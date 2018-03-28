AIFF launches app for scouting regional talent

Kush (centre) a class XI student from Jayshree Periwal International School is the brains behind the app. (Source: Express Photo by Karan Prashant Saxena) Kush (centre) a class XI student from Jayshree Periwal International School is the brains behind the app. (Source: Express Photo by Karan Prashant Saxena)

All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday launched a mobile application to scout footballing talent from remote parts of the country – becoming the first National Sports Federation in India to do so. The app, Scout Me, which is designed by 17-year old, Kush Pandey, will allow footballers to upload photos and videos of themselves to get noticed by AIFF scouts, who will rate and file a report on them.

“There are many such examples in various fields where technology has transformed people’s lives. Our young man Kush has developed this very important app which will be beneficial for footballers of all age group,” said AIFF President Praful Patel at the launch.

He further added that the app will make things easier in a country as big as India. “We are really a big country, so things should be made easier. This kind of technology platforms will make it easier for footballers in India, and even for the indian players who are playing abroad. Anyone who is good enough to play for the country, will get a chance,” he added.

Kushal Das, AIFF general secretary spoke exclusively to IndianExpress.com and explained how the app will be different from the scouting systems already in place. “Earlier the scouts were travelling and watching matches across country. There was no data available. This one is more scientific,” he said.

“Now you can increase your scouting network. A scout can take a video and upload it, send in a report which will allow the national team department much wider area to look at,” he added.

The youngster behind the creation of the app, Kush also spoke said there is a need to spread the word about the app. “We need to spread the word and it is helping slowly and steadily. We already have 27,000 players.”

A class XI student from Jayshree Periwal International School, he further explained how loss to a village team in a football match led him to work on the app. “I saw Rio Olympics and I felt upset that we did not win many medals. Around the same time, my team from Jaipur lost a football match to a team from a rural area, which made me realise the pool of talent available in the country. This realisation led me to work towards this endeavour,” he said.

