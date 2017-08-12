Latest News

Ahmed Hegazi heads West Bromwich Albion to 1-0 win over Bournemouth

Striker Jay Rodriguez, bought from Southampton during the summer for 12 million pounds, was busy early on for the home side, going close twice in two first-half minutes with a header and a shot.

By: Reuters | Published:August 12, 2017 9:52 pm
Ahmed Hegazi, English Premier League, West Bromwich Albion, Bournemouth Ahmed Hegazi on loan from Egypt’s Al Ahly, scored the only goal of the game for West Bromwich Albion in the 31st minute. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

Egyptian defender Ahmed Hegazi scored a first-half header on his Premier League debut to give West Bromwich Albion a well-deserved 1-0 victory over Bournemouth at the Hawthorns on the opening day of their season.

Striker Jay Rodriguez, bought from Southampton during the summer for 12 million pounds, was busy early on for the home side, going close twice in two first-half minutes with a header and a shot.

Hegazi, on loan from Egypt’s Al Ahly, scored the only goal of the game for West Brom in the 31st minute, deftly heading Chris Brunt’s inswinging ball from the right between the legs of Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic in the 31st minute.

Bournemouth camped on the edge of the West Brom penalty area for much of the second half but struggled to find time and space to shoot as West Brom hung on for the win.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 12, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 25 -->
29
Zone A - Match 25
FT
25
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (29-25)
Aug 13, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 26 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 26
Aug 13, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 27 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 27

Best of Express

I want peace at Indo-China border, will return the belt 