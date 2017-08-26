Agree in principle with AIFF plan for team: Sports secretary Injeti Srinivas

Sports secretary Injeti Srinivas on Friday said they agree “in principle” with All India Football Federation’s ambitious plan to develop the U-17 team for future sporting events, including the 2024 Olympics.

The AIFF plans to groom the best talent from the U-17 and U-19 age-groups and form the nucleus of a squad, which it hopes, is good enough to represent India in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2019 and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

“I don’t think there is any issue. In principle the ministry is in agreement if they want to build this team for the World Cup and Olympic Games. There is no point leaving the team just like that after the tournament,” Srinivas said.

The AIFF’s technical committee met in Bengaluru earlier this week to discuss the development plan for Indian football beyond the FIFA U-17 World Cup, which will be held in the country from October 6 to 28.

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das had stated, “The idea is to have the best players from the U-17 World Cup team and the U-19 play the AFC U-19 Championship qualifiers and then the main event in 2018, eventually preparing them for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2019 and the 2024 Olympics.”

Srinivas is hopeful of an impressive show from the Indian team in the U-17 World Cup.

“I can tell you this team is a pretty good team. You can’t ignore this team. They have drawn with Chile (in a four-nation tournament in Mexico recently) and are going to do well I believe,” Srinivas said.

