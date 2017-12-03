After two months, Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes yet to sign contract

Jupp Heynckes, who led Bayern to a Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup treble in his previous stint in 2013, was coaxed out of retirement to take over from the sacked Carlo Ancelotti. (Source: Reuters) Jupp Heynckes, who led Bayern to a Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup treble in his previous stint in 2013, was coaxed out of retirement to take over from the sacked Carlo Ancelotti. (Source: Reuters)

Two months after taking the job, Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes is yet to sign his contract.

Kicker magazine reports that Heynckes has told members of the Rollwagerl `93 Bayern supporters’ club that he has “still no contract” with Bayern, despite returning for his fourth stint in charge on Oct. 5.

Heynckes said Bayern finance chief Jan-Christian Dreesen had asked him “again and again to come by and sign my contract. But I haven’t found the time for it yet.”

Heynckes, who led Bayern to a Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup treble in his previous stint in 2013, was coaxed out of retirement to take over from the sacked Carlo Ancelotti. The 72-year-old has led Bayern to nine wins in ten games since taking over, and made up a five-point deficit in the Bundesliga to lead by six.

During a previous stint at Bayern in 2009, when he stepped in for the sacked Juergen Klinsmann, Heynckes told Kicker, “With Uli (Hoeness, the Bayern president), I don’t need a contract. We shake hands and he decides how much I earn.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App