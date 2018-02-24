After Europa League vulnerability, EFL Cup remains only hope for Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has suffered a series of setbacks in recent weeks. (Reuters) Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has suffered a series of setbacks in recent weeks. (Reuters)

Pep Guardiola’s goal of achieving the quadruple with Manchester City was vanquished last Tuesday, after his team suffered a shock defeat at the hands of the third-tier English football club, Wigan Athletic, knocking them out of the FA Cup. Witnessing an exchange of words between the two managers during the first half interval inside the tunnel, a fuming Guardiola praised Wigan, who became the second team in England to overcome Manchester City this season.

Playing the entire second half with a man short, Manchester City dominated the match with more than 80 percent possession. However, the visitors were left stunned after Wigan seized a late glory in the form of Will Grigg’s wonder strike, which came in the 79th minute of the game. Reacting to the fifth round exit from the FA Cup in the least expected manner, Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola was quoted by BBC as saying: “They had one shot on target, I don’t have regrets with the way we played, the performance, the heart,” adding, “I judge my players on intentions and not results and the intentions were good.”

Despite being eliminated from England’s oldest football league, Manchester City will certainly march to Wembley with unshaken confidence, as they gear up to clinch their first silverware under Guardiola against an inconsistent Arsenal on Sunday in EFL Cup final. The Gunners currently placed sixth in the Premier League are still unsure about earning a Champions League spot in the next season. With chants of ‘Wenger Out’ becoming a common sight in and around London, the team under the Frenchman has lacked consistency and has fallen to prove its mettle in recent times.

Falling against Swedish football club, Ostersunds FK at home in their previous match in UEFA Europa League and managing to pass through to the round-of-16 on 4-2 aggregate, Arsenal have exposed their vulnerability in the European competition. The team has already been knocked out of the FA Cup after losing 4-2 to Nottingham Forest and the final on Sunday remains Arsene Wenger’s best hope of winning a trophy this season.

Arsene Wenger’s despair against Pep Guardiola

Arsene Wenger’s poor run against the Spaniard, since his days at Bayern Munich, still creates a sense of despondency in the Frenchman’s two-decade-long career at Arsenal. Bayern Munich under Pep Guardiola met Arsenal four times at the Champions League, out of which Wenger could only manage to triumph once. Even after Guardiola’s introduction in the Premier League and with the Spaniard failing to win any silverware in his first season at the Etihad, the statistics remain the same. Manchester City under Guardiola is yet to lose against Arsenal in England’s most coveted league.

Arsenal’s jubilance at Wembley

Manchester City at present are unquestionably one of the best teams in Europe and would be on the hunt for vengeance after they were knocked out of FA Cup semi-finals by Arsenal last season at the same venue. Arsena, with the help of Alexis Sanchez’s goal in the dying moments of the match had then managed to bounce back from behind, sending City out of the competition and crushing their hopes of winning a trophy. The Gunners after stopping City at the semi-finals went on to win another FA Cup title at Wembley by securing a 2-1 win against previous season champions Chelsea.

Arsenal’s record at Wembley is certainly unmatchable and Wenger’s men have always risen to the occasion at England’s national stadium. The team has stood tall in their last nine vital matches at the venue and a win here may offer Wenger with another chance of redemption in his late Arsenal career.

