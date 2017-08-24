After Barcelona departure, Neymar reunites with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez; see pics

Neymar with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi. (Source: Instagram) Neymar with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi. (Source: Instagram)

The MSN trio proved to the world that they hold no grudges against each other as they attend Neymar’s son’s birthday party on Tuesday despite the Brazilian record transfer to French club Paris Saint Germain and the drama that has unfolded since then between his former club Barcelona and the current club.

Barcelona said in a statement on Tuesday that they are suing the 25-year old for 8.5 million euros ($10.00 million) for breach of contract. But that did not stop the Catalan players Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic and Gerard Pique from turning up at Neymar’s son’s birthday party and displaying social media love for each other from their official accounts.

While Rakitic put up a picture on Instagram of the famous trio with the caption ‘Great Afternoon’, Neymar and Messi poked fun at Pique, who had earlier said that Neymar will stay with the Spanish club.

Neymar is clearly missing the bond he shared with his Catalan teammates as he captioned his picture, ‘Friends I missed’. On Wednesday, he gave a statement through his lawyers that he will contest legal action initiated by his former club Barcelona.

The striker had expressed his disappointement with Barca directors on Sunday, saying, “I am disappointed with them (Barcelona directors). I spent four very happy years there and left happy, but not with them. For me they shouldn’t be in charge of Barcelona. Barca deserve much better and everyone knows this.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd