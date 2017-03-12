After amazing win against PSG, Barcelona lose 2-1 to Deportivo La Coruna

Barcelona lacked the same intensity that it had at the Camp Nou as its 19-game unbeaten streak in the league ended. (Source: Reuters) Barcelona lacked the same intensity that it had at the Camp Nou as its 19-game unbeaten streak in the league ended. (Source: Reuters)

Barcelona lost 2-1 at relegation-threatened Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday in its first match after its amazing win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, giving Real Madrid a chance to retake the Spanish league lead.

Without some of the starters from the 6-1 victory in Paris on Wednesday, Barcelona lacked the same intensity that it had at the Camp Nou as its 19-game unbeaten streak in the league ended.

Defending champion Barcelona stayed on 60 points, one ahead of Madrid, which hosts Real Betis later Sunday.

Deportivo, which moved further from the relegation zone with victory at the Riazor Stadium, scored once in each half off corner kicks. Luis Suarez netted Barcelona’s lone goal.