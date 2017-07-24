AFC Under-23 Championship qualifiers: India thump Turkmenistan 3-1

India thumped Turkmenistan 3-1 in their final match in the AFC U-23 Qualifiers Championship. (Source: Twitter) India thumped Turkmenistan 3-1 in their final match in the AFC U-23 Qualifiers Championship. (Source: Twitter)

India signed off the AFC Under-23 Championship qualifiers campaign by thumping Turkmenistan 3-1 at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Sunday.

Manvir Singh, Alen Deory and midfielder Jerry Mawihmingthanga found the net in the 41st, 72nd and 75th minutes respectively to help India conclude the match with a win for their side after they conceded a goal in the 13th minute itself. It was India’s first victory in the tournament.

India coach Stephen Constantine said, “Delighted for the players after their 3-1 over Turkmenistan they have played well in all 3 games and deserved more than the 3 points!”

India, who had already crashed from AFC U-23 Championships qualifiers after going down fighting against Qatar on Saturday, finished their campaign with three points from three matches, behind Qatar and Syria. India lost 0-2 against Qatar and 0-1 against Syria.

Despite crashing out, Constantine had said that he was proud of the boys in blue. He had said after the match against Qatar, “I am proud of my players. Some of the boys were playing international football for the first time and they didn’t deserve to lose this game. At least, they deserved not to lose this game but again we lost to another silly mistake.”

Even Qatar coach Felix Sanchez had said that it was a ‘hard earned win’ against India. He said, “India played a tough game and we didn’t play our game. In the second half, we had some good moments but in the last 20 minutes, we had a tough time.”

