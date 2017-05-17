Latest News

AFC postpone Malaysia-North Korea tie in Pyongyang

Malaysia's 2019 Asian Cup qualifying match against North Korea, on June 8, has been postponed because of geopolitical tensions.

May 17, 2017
AFC, Asian Football Confederation, Asian Cup Qualifying, Malaysia v North Korea, Pyongyang, Mal vs NK, Kim Jong-nam, kim jong-un, Kuala Lampur International airport, FIFA, sports news, football news, indian express “The game will now be re-scheduled for Thursday, October 5, 2017,” the AFC said in a statement. (Source: File)

Malaysia’s 2019 Asian Cup qualifying match against North Korea, scheduled for Pyongyang on June 8, has been postponed because of geopolitical tensions, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Wednesday.

Diplomatic relations between the countries soured following the assassination of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged elder half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in February.

“The game will now be re-scheduled for the next best available FIFA matchday which is Thursday, October 5, 2017,” the AFC said in a statement.

