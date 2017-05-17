AFC postpone Malaysia-North Korea tie in Pyongyang

“The game will now be re-scheduled for Thursday, October 5, 2017,” the AFC said in a statement. (Source: File) “The game will now be re-scheduled for Thursday, October 5, 2017,” the AFC said in a statement. (Source: File)

Malaysia’s 2019 Asian Cup qualifying match against North Korea, scheduled for Pyongyang on June 8, has been postponed because of geopolitical tensions, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Wednesday.

Diplomatic relations between the countries soured following the assassination of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged elder half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in February.

“The game will now be re-scheduled for the next best available FIFA matchday which is Thursday, October 5, 2017,” the AFC said in a statement.

