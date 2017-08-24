AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC have one foot in inter-zonal final

Bengaluru FC Sunil Chettri and 4.25 SC North Korea players in action during the AFC cup Inter Zone Semifinal match at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Bengaluru FC won the match by 3-0. (PTI Photo) Bengaluru FC Sunil Chettri and 4.25 SC North Korea players in action during the AFC cup Inter Zone Semifinal match at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Bengaluru FC won the match by 3-0. (PTI Photo)

From playing on the snow-covered pitches in Baerum, Norway, a week ago to a water-logged surface in Bengaluru, it was quite a transition for Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. What eventually mattered for him, and Bengaluru FC, on a rain-soaked night that it was a clean-sheet. And at a half-way stage in their inter-zone semifinal of the AFC Cup, Bengaluru have a comfortable 3-0 lead over North Korean side April 25 Sports Club.

Apart from a couple of tricky saves, Sandhu did not have much to do in his first club match on Indian soil since 2013. Instead, it was the pace of Udanta Singh and grittiness on Sunil Chhetri that April 25 found tough to deal. Realising the threat these two posed, April 25 employed a defensive line-up even though Bengaluru had five debutants in their starting 11.

Chief coach Albert Roca started with his five new signings — Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu and Antonio Dovale. While they got accustomed to the new team, it was the old guards who delivered. Chhetri led the charge with a 32nd-minute strike before Udanta Singh and Lenny Rodrigues found the target in the 51st and 78th minutes to help Bengaluru register an emphatic win in the rain-hit match in front of the cheering home crowd at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Heavy rains lashed the stadium an hour into the game and both the teams played under reduced visibility.

Chhetri broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute by converting a penalty kick after Udanta was brought down by the North Korean goalkeeper Ri Kang inside the area. Chhetri stepped up and sent his shot at the center, which beat Ri Kang, who dived to his right. Bengaluru scored their second goal through Udanta as the winger sprinted from the vacant right flank into the box and sent a superb left footer into the North Korean net. Lenny Rodrigues completed the route as he sent the ball past Kang who was blinded by the splash of water on his face. Chhetri broke away and ran almost 50 yards to cut in and deliver the cross from the left to Lenny who made no mistake.

April 25 also had their chance in 23rd minute as Ri Hyong Jin sent an accurate freekick but An Song Il’s header hit the crossbar and the ball rebounded back into play. They also missed an opportunity coming their way to reduce the margin in the 71st minute as Kwon Ch sent a grounded cross but An Il Bom could not connect it properly. Soon after the half-time break, April 25 got into their act, but the smartness of the Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved the situation. Kim Yu Song had beaten three Bengaluru men and was going for a shot from an angle into the goal in 49th minute but Sandhu denied him. Bengaluru FC will now travel to Pyongyang on September 13 for the second leg match.

with PTI inputs

